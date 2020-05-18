Uganda Registers 248 COVID-19 Cases

18 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The health ministry on Monday confirmed twenty one new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of cases in Uganda to 248.

The new cases were confirmed from 1,071 samples from various points of entry.

Ministry officials say all cases are Ugandan nationals from Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba points.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services at the ministry, social media reports that 105 truck drives have tested positive for COVID-19, are false.

Dr Mwebesa said in the statement that all 253 community samples are negative for COVID-19.

He said that the ministry did not release results on Sunday because samples had to be sorted appropriately and divided between Uganda Virus Research Institute and the National Health Laboratory Services by laboratory teams for quick turnaround time.

He said that Ugandan truck drivers who test positive will be evacuated directly to hospitals, while foreign truckers who test positive are advised to return to their places of origin.

Dr Mwebesa said that all truck drivers have to undergo COVID-19 testing and receive results before proceeding to Immigration at border points.

Previously, truck drivers were allowed to proceed with their journey after their samples had been taken and when the results turned positive, they would be followed up.

