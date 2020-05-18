Uganda: Soroti Hospital Stuck With Shs230m for Renovation

18 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Muron

The management of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is stuck with Shs230m meant for renovation of dilapidated wards.

Mr Simon Kisabagirye, the principal hospital administrator, said they had planned to rehabilitate the medical ward (ward three) with a new roof but halted the process upon consultation with the municipal council engineers.

Mr Kisabagirye said the engineers condemned the structure, saying it is old and dilapidated, and that the wall was too weak.

"The medical ward was infested by termites and we thought it was necessary to renovate it but when our contractor started the work, we were stopped by the municipality engineers," he said.

Mr Kisabagirye added that the hospital management halted the works, pending consultations from the Ministry of Health and verification by the chief engineer, who is yet to be sent from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

"We cannot bank our hopes in only the municipal engineers but we have also written to the Ministry seeking their opinion because the regional referral hospital is under the supervision of central government and it's only the chief engineer from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development that can give final condemnation," Mr Kisabagirye said.

The Soroti municipal engineer, Mr Alex Oriekot, said: "I have always had some reservations [about issues of the hospital], I want you to get information from the hospital because I made my recommendations and they have everything."

The hospital director, Dr Michael Mwanga, said they would return the money to the consolidated fund if their plan to rehabilitate the medical ward fails.

"We don't have enough money for a new structure and in any case should we fail to agree on the modalities we shall return the money since erecting a new building of the same kind requires more than Shs350m," Dr Mwanga said.

The hospital

The medical ward was constructed in the 1940s with a bed capacity of 60 patients.

As a result of the rehabilitation exercise, it has been abandoned and the admitted patients were relocated to the eye, nose and throat ward.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.