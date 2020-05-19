Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Extends Movement Restrictions By Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate extension of the ongoing movement restrictions in the country by two weeks.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

The extension of the ongoing restriction will be effective from 12 midnight today (May 18 to June 1).

"Ladies and gentlemen, the reality is that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority.

"Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace.

"Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued.

"Based on the recommendations of the PTF, Mr President has approved the following:

"The measures, exemptions, advisories and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 00 midnight today (18th May 2020 to 1st June 2020)" Mr Mustapha said

President Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun state. The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17.

That nationwide curfew and a ban on interstate travel are what Mr Mustapha said will continue from tonight.