Nigeria Records 216 New Cases of COVID-19

19 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 6,175 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 74 new cases, Katsina 33, Oyo 19, Kano 17, Edo 13, Zamfara 10, Ogun, Gombe and Borno eight each, Bauchi and Kwara seven each, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) four, Kaduna and Enugu three each, while Rivers had two cases.

It said: "6,175 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria. 1,644 persons have been discharged, while 191 have died."

