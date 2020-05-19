Nigeria: Kano Okays Friday, Eid Prayers As Govt Extends Lockdown

Kano — The Kano state government has agreed to allow Friday and eid-el-fitr prayers to hold across the state as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 extended the lockdown in the state by two weeks.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje after holding a closed door meeting with Islamic clerics at the government house on Monday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Malam Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said the Ganduje approved Fridays and Eid prayers after a lengthy consultation with the Islamic Scholars and other government officials at the Government House.

"His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has accepted and approved recommendations by a selection of 30 Islamic scholars in Kano for the Government to allow Friday Prayers as well as Eid Prayers to hold.

"This means that the relaxation of the lockdown on the days of Monday and Thursday will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid Prayers, but traditional Eid celebrations in the State will not be allowed," the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the Imams have also been directed to ensure that everyone wears face mask, as well as the use of sanitizers and washing of hands.

They should also observe spacing as well as making brief khutbah and observing social distancing.

Recall that the Federal Government on Monday said that Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja at the 33rd joint national briefing of the Taskforce