Kenya: COVID-19 in 25 Counties as Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta Report First Cases

18 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta counties are the latest counties to record coronavirus cases raising to twenty-five the number of devolved units which have been affected by the disease.

The three counties account for five of the twenty-five positive cases diagnosed within 24 hours after 1,139 samples were analyzed.

Two cases reported in Garrissa county were traced to Dadaab refugee camp while two cases in Taita Taveta were picked up among truck drivers who were tested at Voi.

So far, Nairobi county has registered the highest amount of cases at 422 followed by Mombasa with 309 cases.

In the recent weeks, more cases have been diagnosed along Kenya's border points with Tanzania and Somalia putting border counties of Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Mandera at a higher risk.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.