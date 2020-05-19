Kenya: COVID-19 in 25 Counties as Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta Report First Cases

Nairobi — Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta counties are the latest counties to record coronavirus cases raising to twenty-five the number of devolved units which have been affected by the disease.

The three counties account for five of the twenty-five positive cases diagnosed within 24 hours after 1,139 samples were analyzed.

Two cases reported in Garrissa county were traced to Dadaab refugee camp while two cases in Taita Taveta were picked up among truck drivers who were tested at Voi.

So far, Nairobi county has registered the highest amount of cases at 422 followed by Mombasa with 309 cases.

In the recent weeks, more cases have been diagnosed along Kenya's border points with Tanzania and Somalia putting border counties of Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Mandera at a higher risk.