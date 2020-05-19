Kenya: Detected COVID-19 Cases Rise to 912 as 25 More Registered

18 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Twenty-five additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Monday, raising the total number of reported cases to 912.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the cases were detected from 1,139 samples analyzed in 24 hours.

Twenty-there of the newly detected cases were registered among males while two were female.

The youngest patient is aged 22 with the oldest is 50 years old.

"Of the 25 cases, (23) are Kenyans and (2) are Somali nationals," he said.

The cases are distributed across the counties of Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta and Garissa (2) cases each and Meru (1) case.

The six cases in Kajiado were picked from truck drivers who were tested at the Namanga border post.

Five cases in Mombasa were traced to Likoni (4) and Nyali (1).

Nairobi's three cases are distributed in Githurai 44 (1) case, Kawangware (1) case, and Starehe (1).

In Kwale all the three cases were confirmed in truck drivers at Lunga Lunga border.

Three cases reported in Kiambu are distributed in Kiambu Town (2) cases and Githurai 45 (1).

In Garissa the two cases are from Daadab Refugee Camp's Ifo and Dagahaley.

The single case in Meru was reported in Buuri.

CAS Aman also announced fifty-one truck drivers from Tanzania who tested positive at the Namanga border were turned back.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 44,851 samples for coronavirus and recorded fifty deaths and 336 recoveries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.