Kenya: Detected COVID-19 Cases Rise to 912 as 25 More Registered

Nairobi — Twenty-five additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Monday, raising the total number of reported cases to 912.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the cases were detected from 1,139 samples analyzed in 24 hours.

Twenty-there of the newly detected cases were registered among males while two were female.

The youngest patient is aged 22 with the oldest is 50 years old.

"Of the 25 cases, (23) are Kenyans and (2) are Somali nationals," he said.

The cases are distributed across the counties of Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta and Garissa (2) cases each and Meru (1) case.

The six cases in Kajiado were picked from truck drivers who were tested at the Namanga border post.

Five cases in Mombasa were traced to Likoni (4) and Nyali (1).

Nairobi's three cases are distributed in Githurai 44 (1) case, Kawangware (1) case, and Starehe (1).

In Kwale all the three cases were confirmed in truck drivers at Lunga Lunga border.

Three cases reported in Kiambu are distributed in Kiambu Town (2) cases and Githurai 45 (1).

In Garissa the two cases are from Daadab Refugee Camp's Ifo and Dagahaley.

The single case in Meru was reported in Buuri.

CAS Aman also announced fifty-one truck drivers from Tanzania who tested positive at the Namanga border were turned back.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 44,851 samples for coronavirus and recorded fifty deaths and 336 recoveries.