Kenya: 51 Tanzanian Truckers Denied Entry to Kenya After Testing Positive for COVID-19

18 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Fifty-three truck drivers, among them 51 Tanzania nationals have been denied entry into the country after testing positive for COVID-19.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman Monday said the fifty-one Tanzanians and two Burundians tested positive for the virus at the border points within a period of 24 hours.

The referral of the fifty-one Tanzanians back to their point of origin comes a day after another twelve were denied entry to Kenya having tested positive for the virus at the Lunga Lunga and Taveta border posts.

Aman noted with concern the increasing number of detected infections among Tanzanian truckers saying the government will not relax regulations on mandatory testing of truck drivers before they are allowed into the country.

