Kenya: Chips, Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Are Kenyans Favorite Lockdown Meals - Uber Eats

Nairobi — Tabletops have become desktops, and kitchens turned into canteens, putting everyone's inner chef through their culinary inauguration.

Whether one has risen like the infamous banana bread or is as burnt out as that first batch of 2-ingredient biscuits, cooking fatigue is now a diagnosable symptom of isolation. Now Uber Eats in Kenya has released the most popular orders placed by locals during quarantine.

The flavour of lockdown

The most popular order (chicken drumsticks roll please) is chips, while a chicken and cheese sandwich comes in a close second. Favorite snacks for those all-day screen binges consist of a dose of Chicken Dim Sum and a dash of Mahamri. Self-proclaimed dessert connoisseurs have also had their sweet-tooth satiated, with Goolab Jamun among the most popular.

For the healthier locals, salads like Coleslaw and soups including Chinese Braised Beef Soup are of course popular options, including the Green Power smoothie. With great willpower comes a great big helping of blended kale and apples, right?

Other popular drinks included Coke and Minute Maid, rounding off the perfect I-didn't-cook-it meal, while perfectly taking care of the craving.

Other noteworthy orders include; Roasted turkey and cheese sandwich, Java Dawa, Kachumbari, Cappuccino, Mineral and sparkling water and Chocolate Doughnut among others.

Every meal ordered with Uber Eats comes with a complimentary side-dish of safety. The app will bring the food locals want, from 07:00 AM to 05:45 PM via contactless delivery, lessening personal interaction and keeping eaters, couriers and the community safer. While food may be the most ordered request, medication, groceries and toiletries are also available for delivery.

With social distancing a new way of life, many are slowly losing track of time, and can't tell the days apart. While daily tasks may remain indifferent, the cravings of individuals change rapidly. Be it working remotely, or working that TV remote, citizens the world over continue to convert comfy spaces into productive hubs, so it's best to leave the kitchen out of this.