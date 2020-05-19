Sudan: Victims of Tribal Violence in Sudan's Kassala Return Home

Kassala — Many of the people that sought shelter in schools and near the garrison during the tribal violence in Kassala more than a week ago have returned to their homes as the situation calmed down.

Two members of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki and Hasan Sheikh, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi came to Kassala in an effort to contain the crisis between Beni Amer and Nuba tribesmen in the town.

Several east Sudanese tribes offered to help resolving the crisis, including the Shukriya, Halanga, and the Jumilab. They met with representatives of the parties to the conflict to consider how to get out of the crisis.

Kassala state announced an extension of the comprehensive lockdown for an additional ten days to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

