Sudan Army Delegation Visits Families of Kadugli Victims

Kadugli — A delegation of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) General Command visited Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, yesterday and offered condolences to the families of the victims of the violent incidents that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The SAF delegation, that was headed by Lt Gen Abdallah El Bashir, also offered its condolences to the local commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) the victims. Part of the victims were RSF members.

RSF commander Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' said last week that the RSF men were deliberately targeted. Following his visit to Kadugli on Wednesday, Hemeti visited the wounded RSF men who were flown to a hospital in Khartoum. At the hospital, he told reporters about "a plan aimed at the withdrawal of the RSF from Khartoum by provoking conflicts and creating tribal strife in the peripheries".

The acting governor of South Kordofan Maj Gen Rashad Abdelhamid, stated that the the people in Kadugli believe that the violence was not a tribal clash between Arab and Nuba tribesmen, as some claim. The fighting was caused by outlaws, he said. He vowed to hold them accountable.

A fact-finding committee has been formed and started its work already.

Members of the native administration and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Coordination in Kadugli signed a reconciliation document to stop hostilities and exercise restraint on Saturday.

Native administration leaders Emir El Beteri Kafi of the Nuba Angolo, and Emir of El Hawazma Awlad El Nuba Osman Bilal expressed their satisfaction with the contents of the document, confirming their commitment to implement it immediately.

The governor appealed to all residents who fled their homes to return. The state government will provide everything they need to settle.

