Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports Third Death

Luanda — Angola reported the third death from covid-19 in the country since the first case of the disease was detected in March this year.

The information was released Monday in Luanda by the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, the official said the third dead is an 82-year old Angolan man who returned home in February this year from Portugal, at a time the Portuguese nation had no case of the disease.

Franco Mufinda said the deceased suffered from other health conditions like a chronic lung infection and the authorities are investigating to find out whether or not this was the first community transmission case in Angola.

In addition to this death, Franco Mufinda announced one more positive case involving a 25-year old nurse working for private health centre handling covid-19 cases.

With these two, the number of positive cases of covid-19 rises to 50, three deaths, 17 recoveries and 30 active patients in stable condition.

According to the source, 6.605 specimens have been tested, while 1.214 people are in institutional quarantine.

Of those infected, 22 are local transmission cases.