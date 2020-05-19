Uganda: Curfew Enforcement - Ldu Recruit to Face Court-Martial Over Kween Shooting

The Local Defence Unit (LDU) recruit who was arrested for allegedly shooting one person dead and injuring another in Kween District has been transferred to the army court in Moroto District.

The Elgon Region UPDF Spokesperson, Mr Jude Wandera said they have transferred the suspect from Kween Central Police Station to Moroto to face murder charges as investigations continue.

"Our officers are on ground investigating what exactly happened. He will be charged accordingly," Mr Wandera said.

The Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Mark Chesang, said they handed over the suspect to UPDF immediately after the arrest.

"We arrested him after shooting and we handed him over to UPDF to face charges," Mr Chesang said.

Alfred Mwanga, 46, a resident of Kapkwata Village, Kapkwata Sub County was allegedly shot dead on May 10 by LDU personnel deployed to enforce curfew. He was allegedly found playing cards with 10 others at his residence at around 11pm. In the scuffle that ensued, one David Chemusto, 30, a resident of Kamunjan Village, Cherakan Parish in the same sub county was also left nursing bullet wounds.

Mr Chemusto is still hospitalized at Kapchorwa General Hospital in critical condition.

The Kween Resident District Commissioner, Mr Denis Balwaniregha Ephraim blamed the shooting on poor leadership by the LDU commanders.

"The commanders of these LDU Units must give them clear instructions. I don't expect a LDU or any other security personnel to shoot a civilian who is not armed. We need these LDUs to have good instructions," Mr Balwaniregha said.

The RDC who is also the Head of the District security committee, said the suspect will face court martial after investigations.

According to him, the suspect used excessive force.

He said that although Mwanga was on the wrong, the security personnel shouldn't have shot him.

Mr Ben Kiplangat, a brother to the deceased, refuted police claims that Mwanga attempted to hack the LDU personnel.

"It was around 11pm. My brother and three others were in the house as a family discussing some issues but the LDU personnel who were patrolling the area heard them talking inside the house and surrounded it. They ordered to open. As the deceased was going to open the door, the LDU started kicking it behind," Mr Kiplangat said.

He said this left people inside the house panicking and tried to plead with LDUs not to use force.

"But LDUs went ahead and broke the behind door. People who were inside started running out for their dear lives. My brother and Chemusto were shot from behind while running away. It's just common sense that if he had attempted to hack the LDUs like police claims then he should have been shot from the front," he added.

"We need justice. The law should take its course, "he said.

Mwanga who is survived by his eight children and one wife will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday).

Mr Kiplangat also accused government of not sending them any support to cater for burial arrangements.

"We tried to ask them for some financial assistance to cater for burial arrangements of our brother but they ignored us. We even paid money for postmortem and transporting the body to the village, "he added.

The Kwanyi Sub County LCIII chairperson, Mr Henry Toni, said they were 19 LDU recruits on patrol on that day.

"As leaders we condemn this act of shooting people anyhow. However much he was on the wrong shooting is not the solution," Mr Toni said.

The Kween District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Paul Macainjach Kapchemeiko, said the district leaders are following up the matter.