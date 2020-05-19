Uganda: Public Transport to Open in June When All Ugandans Have Face-Masks, Says Museveni

18 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

All Ugandans aged six and above will be given free facemasks in a bid to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus, President Museveni has said.

"This mask must be worn all the time when you are in public. Whether you are sneezing, talking or coughing. Since many people raised the issue that they cannot afford these masks, the gov't has decided to provide these masks to all Ugandans 6 years and above," Mr Museveni said in a televised address to update Ugandans on government efforts against the spread of the virus which has left 227 people in the country infected.

According to the president, children less than age six cannot safely wear these masks.

"These masks, like mosquito nets, will be distributed through the LC system. One mask per person of age 6 and above will be given. It must be worn all the time when you are in public," he said.

Therefore...moving forward from 20th May 2020 - tomorrow (May 19), given the knowledge we now have, we shall move as follows..

1. Once issues of the masks is addressed, shops selling general merchandise will open if they are not in shopping arcades, food markets and arcades.

Public transport

Public transport will resume around June 2, 2020 after all Ugandans get face masks.

"The masks will take two weeks to be ready. Two weeks will be ... like June 2. However, this opening of public transport will not be allowed in the border districts of Uganda for another 21 days. And when the taxis resume, I don't want to hear of brokers and these noisemakers in the park. Since it is impossible to space out the passenger and the boda boda rider, boda bodas and tuk tuks will not be allowed to carry passengers," he said.

Salons

Bars, salons, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed for the next 21 days.

"For the bars and salons, since they cannot observe the rules of social distancing, they will not be allowed to open for another 21 days, this includes, gyms and swimming pools," Mr Museveni said.

Private cars

People with private cars will be allowed to drive as long as the car doesn't carry more than three people.

"Three people includes the driver. This will require you to wear a proper mask," Mr Museveni said.

Curfew extended for another 21 days

The president also said curfew will remain unchanged for another 21 days.

