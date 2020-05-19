Nigerian Navy Foils Pirates' Attack On Chinese Ship - Official

19 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has said it rescued 18 crew members on board a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, from pirates.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Shettima, the Commander Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT on Monday.

Mr Shettima, a commodore, said that the crew members were rescued on Thursday (May 15).

He said that the rescued crew members, comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivorians, were attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote d'Ivoire.

"I am here to make a brief on the rescue efforts of the Nigerian Navy in a recent pirate attack within the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

"On May 15, a Chinese vessel, MV HAILUFANG II, was attacked by pirates off the coast of Cote d'Ivoire.

"The pirates took control of the vessel and directed the vessel toward Nigerian waters.

"The vessel had 18 crew members, comprising Chinese, Ghanaians and Ivorians," he said.

Mr Shettima said the Nigerian Navy was alerted of the attack, adding that it immediately dispatched the NNS NGURU to intercept the vessel.

"On interception of the vessel at about 140nm south of Lagos Fairway Buoy, the pirates refused to comply with the orders of the Navy Ship.

"Hence, the NN had to conduct an opposed boarding of the vessel.

"All ships crew were safely rescued, while the 10 pirates were arrested," he said.

The commodore noted that the last five known or documented pirates' attacks were outside Nigerian waters, which the NN responded in the interest of regional security.

"This is aptly captured in the NN Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy, which covers Nigeria's outermost maritime area of interest, encompassing the entire West African waters and the 'GoG'.

"This underscores the need for increased regional cooperation in terms of information sharing and further deepening of response capability.

"For instance, this rescue effort was bolstered by additional intel received from the Beninous Navy during the operation," he said.

The NN also warned criminals within the GoG to desist from their acts.

"The NN has the capability and will power to deal with such perpetrators," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

