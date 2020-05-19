Rwanda: Kula Project Donates Food Supplies to Gakenke District Resident

Tons of foods and sanitary materials were on Friday distributed among residents of Gakenke District in the Northern Province

The food relief was provided by Kula Project, a non-profit organisation seeking to eradicate poverty by empowering female entrepreneurs.

On a sunny Friday, May 15, in the mountainous district, 265 families received the aid.

Each family was given 12.5 kilogramme of rice and of maize flour, two litres of cooking oil, a bar of soap and a pair of face masks.

Kula's contribution was distributed among 222 households of Ruli, 29 in Coko and 14 in Rushashi sectors.

The majority of the beneficiary families earn a living working in mines. Kula's support is valued Rwf7,000,000.

Catherine Uwimana, the vice-mayor of Gakenke in Charge of Social Affairs graced the food distribution event in Coko sector.

She noted that the beneficiaries were identified by local administration upon assessing the impact of cOVID-19.

Uwimana commended the cause and urged the people to continue abiding by the government measures established to fight the virus.

Kula Project Country Director, Egide Murindababisha, said the project prioritizes building "a sound relationship" with stakeholders - coffee farmers.

Therefore, extending a helping hand in the time of need is strengthening that connection.

Concilie Nyirahakizimana is a young mother and one of the beneficiaries

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She is a tailor who lived hand-to-mouth. She said that due to lockdown measures brought about wide ranging challenges to her family of three.

"This support comes at the right time because things could have gone worse if we were to live like this for a few more days," she said with a light grin.

Like elsewhere in the world, many people in Rwanda are out of work right now.

Authorities have emphasized that solidarity is the most reliable weapon to win the war.

Nicholas Lauren, Kula's Program Director said that; "This pandemic is reuniting us is a sad and strange but real way."

That is why, believing in poverty eradication through business not charity, Kula joined the effort by supporting the families.

In early April, another batch was distributed among coffee farmers who work with the project.

In the coming days, Kula is planning to even reach out to two other partner districts of Kayonza in the Eastern Province and Nyamasheke in the Western Province.

Founded in 2012, Kula, which means 'eat' in Swahili, is missioned to build rural Rwandan communities through capacity development of livelihoods and businesses, with an emphasis on coffee.