Rwanda: COVID-19 - Frontline Workers Share Their Experiences

18 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, nurses and frontline workers have played essential roles in fighting against the virus.

This prompted social media users in Rwanda to express gratitude to front-line workers in different ways including mass applause via short videos and creating hashtags to thank them.

Working in COVID-19 treatment centres and attending to patients is certainly a risky and demanding job.

How do frontline medics protect themselves and their families? How are their experience in battling the highly contagious virus?

The New Times visited Dr. David Turatsinze and Dr. Menelas Nkeshimana at Camp Kigali testing centre.

They shared their personal stories and experiences.

Dr. Turatsinze has been in the health sector for 15 years. Since the pandemic broke out, he has been living in a hotel away from his family.

"Of course I miss my family. I miss going out with them," he said.

He attends to more than 10 patients every day since March 14 when the first case was confirmed.

Asked if he ever fears that he would catch the virus, he replied: "Yes, sometimes. I am a human after all but I am also a medical doctor. I know how to protect myself and others."

According to Dr. Turatsinze, a number of medical workers have caught the virus from patients. Therefore, they have to be supremely careful with daily clinical operations.

"We wear protective gears before interacting with patients. I personally remove my clothes before entering my home to minimize the risk," he explained.

He isolates himself from friends, families and avoids public places for bilateral safety.

"Our job is highly demanding and requires certain sacrifices but at the end of the day, saving lives and keeping the country safe is worth it," he said.

For Dr. Nkeshimana, he never doubted joining frontline workers when COVID-19 began.

Although he has experience with other pandemics such as Ebola and SARS that broke out 2002 claiming hundreds of lives, he finds COVID-19 more intense.

"What is special about the coronavirus is that it was sudden. It is highly contagious and its precautionary measures are hard to keep up with," he explains.

Dr. Nkeshimana's life has become an isolation. He lives in Kigali but the first thing he misses is a lively Kigali.

"My friends and family know I am a frontline worker and understand the need to avoid unnecessary contact with me. From my casual life, I miss Kigali with people, concerts and crowds," he recounts.

Collaboration will end the pandemic

Both the doctors cannot confirm if COVID-19 will entirely end but they assure that collaboration between the public and all concerned institutions will stop the spread.

"COVID-19 is still new for scientists. There are things we still haven't found out about it which means that the pandemic will probably not vanish. However, for our work to matter and have impact, collaboration in observing precautionary measures is highly needed," Turatsinze said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.