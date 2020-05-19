Rwanda: British Scholar Likens Kabuga to Nazi-Era Adolf Eichmann

18 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

A scholar on Monday, May 18, drew similarities between the expected trial of Genocidaire Felicien Kabuga and a historic event in the history of Israel, the trial of Nazi-era Adolf Eichmann, in the 1960s.

Kabuga, one of the key architects of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, was arrested Saturday, May 16, in France, putting the spotlight on the country's link with mass murderers.

In May 1960, Israeli agents captured Eichmann, who had played a central role in the Nazi plan to annihilate six million European Jews, and brought him to Israel to stand trial.

Phil Clark, a Professor of International Politics at SOAS University of London, in England, told The New Times that one of the key questions now is - where will Kabuga be prosecuted?

Prof. Clark, a political scientist specialising in conflict and post-conflict issues in Africa - recalled that UN residual mechanism has stated that it wants to try Kabuga, and its Statute is "heavily geared" towards this outcome.

However, Clark added, there are legal and political avenues that Rwanda can pursue to bring the Kabuga trial to Kigali.

"Prosecuting Kabuga in Kigali will have a similar impact to the trial of Eichmann in Jerusalem," he added.

"Such trials are most powerful when they are held in full view of the communities directly affected by the crimes in question, rather than in international courtrooms thousands of kilometres away."

Genocide survivors in Rwanda have made it known that they want the genocidaire brought home for trial.

Clark noted that Rwanda has a track record of prosecuting cases transferred from the ICTR and the UN residual mechanism.

"It would strengthen the UN's own legacy to show that it helped bolster the Rwandan judiciary's capacity to prosecute a case like Kabuga's."

British journalist Linda Melvern told The New Times that Kabuga, the banker who financed and helped organise the logistics for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, "is a fanatic of Hutu Power, the ideology that underpinned the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi."

Melvern has so far written three books on topics related to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

She added: "The ICTR indictment describes him as having a 'catalytic role' in the elimination of the political opposition as the genocidaires put in place their state policy of mass death, a policy Kabuga inspired and helped to construct, encourage and finance. This included the creation of the Interahamwe militia."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.