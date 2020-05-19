Rwanda: Volleyball Body Commits to Completing League Season

18 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) has confirmed that the 2019/2020 top tier league season - both in men and women's categories - will be completed when the lockdown on competitive action is lifted in September.

Christian Hatumimana, the FRVB Executive Secretary, confirmed the development to Times Sport on Monday, May 18.

However, he underscored that the specific starting date is yet to be determined.

"The first division league (men and women) will resume and be completed after the lockdown in September. We will announce the exact date in due time," he told this publication.

Like all sports events and competitions, the domestic volleyball league was halted in March as the government enforced strict social distancing to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, May 17, Rwanda had recorded a total of 292 cases, but 197 patients had been discharged while 95 remained under medical care at designated treatment centres.

Globally, over 4.8 million cases and 317,240 deaths have been confirmed.

Div2 season cancelled

Meanwhile, the local volleyball governing body has decided to declare the second division null and void given, and, as a result, there will be no relegation or promotion in the top tier this campaign.

Besides football, volleyball is the only sport with more than one league division in the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.