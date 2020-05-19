Rwanda: Volleyball Body Commits to Completing League Season

Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) has confirmed that the 2019/2020 top tier league season - both in men and women's categories - will be completed when the lockdown on competitive action is lifted in September.

Christian Hatumimana, the FRVB Executive Secretary, confirmed the development to Times Sport on Monday, May 18.

However, he underscored that the specific starting date is yet to be determined.

"The first division league (men and women) will resume and be completed after the lockdown in September. We will announce the exact date in due time," he told this publication.

Like all sports events and competitions, the domestic volleyball league was halted in March as the government enforced strict social distancing to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, May 17, Rwanda had recorded a total of 292 cases, but 197 patients had been discharged while 95 remained under medical care at designated treatment centres.

Globally, over 4.8 million cases and 317,240 deaths have been confirmed.

Div2 season cancelled

Meanwhile, the local volleyball governing body has decided to declare the second division null and void given, and, as a result, there will be no relegation or promotion in the top tier this campaign.

Besides football, volleyball is the only sport with more than one league division in the country.