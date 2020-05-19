Rwanda: Sibomana Set to Join SC Kiyovu on Two-Year Deal

Former league champions SC Kiyovu are targeting Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana and he could 'soon sign' a two-year contract until July 2022, Times Sport has learned.

The former APR forward currently plays for Tanzania giants Young Africans but, according to reports in local media, the 25-year old will be released at the end of the season.

He joined Young Africans in May 2019 after a brief stint with Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sport.

A source within SC Kiyovu management, who preferred not to be named, said that the club and Sibomana had finalised the discussions and the final draft of the contract was ready, only pending the player's signature.

"Everything concerning the contract is done, what remains is the formal signing," said the source.

However, Theodore Ntarindwa, the club's spokesperson, was hesitant to confirm the talks with the player, but neither did he deny them. He said: "It is possible that he is one of the players our recruitment team has approached."

Meanwhile, skipper Ally Serumongo has extended his contract with the Green Baggies by two years till end of the 2021/2022 season.

"I have renewed my contract with the club until 2022, and hopefully I can help SC Kiyovu achieve big things in the next two seasons," said the right-back.

He added: "We have a good squad but it is important that we strengthen it with more experienced players if we are to seriously compete for titles."

Six-time champions Kiyovu, who clinched their last league title in 1993, are also in talks with Olivier Karekezi as they look to sign the former national team captain as their head coach.

Karekezi, 36, previously coached Rayon Sports and guided them to two titles - Agaciro Cup and Super Cup - within one month in 2018.