Nigerian Troops 'Kill 20 Terrorists in Borno' - Official

18 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Nigerian Army troops on Sunday killed 20 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-west of Baga town in Borno, a spokesperson said.

John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the troops of 130 Battalion with the support of the army super camp, Baga, recorded the success in a decisive offensive operation.

He disclosed that the terrorists, who were armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga when the troops attacked their convoy with 'overwhelming' fire power.

According to him, the troops captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

"However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life.

"The wounded were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute toward eradicating the criminals from the North-east," he said. (NAN)

