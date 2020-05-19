Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Raping Daughter Repeatedly

18 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in the Ikotun area of Lagos State for allegedly raping his daughter for over eight years.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by Bala Elkana, the Lagos State Police spokesperson.

Mr Elkana said the suspect has been charged to court.

According to police statement, the suspect's wife filed a report at the Ikotun police station accusing her husband, Ede Tyndale, of committing incest with their 19-year-old daughter.

The suspect reportedly started having sexual intercourse with his daughter at the age of 11, the police said.

"Trouble started when the woman noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter and decided to find out why the sudden disrespect towards her father.

"The survivor opened up to her mother that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11-years-old. That he often threatened violence whenever she resist(ed) him.

"The father instilled so much fear in her that she finds it difficult to report to anybody," the statement said.

Mr Elkana said the suspect was arrested by detectives from the 'family support unit' and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

"After a thorough investigation into the case, the suspect was on 11/5/2020, charged before Chief Magistrate Court ll Ogba on five count charges of incest, rape, sexual harassment, 'defilement' and sexual assault," the police said.

Mr Tyndale has been remanded in police custody while the case was adjourned to June 16 for hearing.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

