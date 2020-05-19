Liberia: Slipway Inhabitants Receive COVID-19 Materials

The Isaac K. Krah Foundation, a local philanthropy organization, has distributed several coronavirus materials to inhabitants of Slipway Community in Monrovia in the fight against Covid-19.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Isaac K. Krah who is contesting the Slipway Community presidential election. Materials distributed include hand washing buckets, soap, clora and nose masks. During the distribution, Mr. Krah expressed gratitude to the people of Slipway Community for observing the government's coronavirus measures since the outbreak in Liberia.

He informs the recipients that his decision to identify with them during this difficult period is in no way meant to buy their votes, but to ensure that they remain safe, sound, and healthy. He assures that his foundation will soon provide other essential items, revealing that the organization is in discussion with partners involved in the fight against Covid-19.

The Isaac K. Krah Foundation is engaged in several ventures such as provision of scholarships to vulnerable youth of Slipway who desire to pursue education. In separate remarks, community members challenged other prominent residents of Slipway to emulate the example of Mr. Krah, especially those who requested for voters' support during past elections.