Liberia: Slipway Inhabitants Receive COVID-19 Materials

18 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye - Edited By Winston W. Parley

The Isaac K. Krah Foundation, a local philanthropy organization, has distributed several coronavirus materials to inhabitants of Slipway Community in Monrovia in the fight against Covid-19.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Isaac K. Krah who is contesting the Slipway Community presidential election. Materials distributed include hand washing buckets, soap, clora and nose masks. During the distribution, Mr. Krah expressed gratitude to the people of Slipway Community for observing the government's coronavirus measures since the outbreak in Liberia.

He informs the recipients that his decision to identify with them during this difficult period is in no way meant to buy their votes, but to ensure that they remain safe, sound, and healthy. He assures that his foundation will soon provide other essential items, revealing that the organization is in discussion with partners involved in the fight against Covid-19.

The Isaac K. Krah Foundation is engaged in several ventures such as provision of scholarships to vulnerable youth of Slipway who desire to pursue education. In separate remarks, community members challenged other prominent residents of Slipway to emulate the example of Mr. Krah, especially those who requested for voters' support during past elections.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.