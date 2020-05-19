Liberia: Grand Bassa Records 4 COVID-19 Cases

Report from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County says the county's confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached four (4) with citizens calling for a complete quarantine of the Loop, occupied by employees of the concession firm, ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal is a mining company that operates in both Nimba and Grand Bassa counties, respectively.

Local correspondent says less than a month, the county has recorded four confirmed cases of the virus with the latest incident reported in less than three days, specifically from the Loop.Citizens are calling on their local authorities to immediately quarantine the residential quarter to prevent spread of the virus.

Grand Bassa County authorities continue to sensitize citizens about health protocols, including social distancing and regular hands washing, among others.

Grand Bassa Senator YoungbleeKangar Lawrence has reportedly consented to citizens' call to quarantine the Loop, but correspondent told OK FM early Monday, May 18, 2020 that most residents of Buchanan depend on relatives, friends and loved ones from there for support. The iron ore mining company, ArcelorMittal transports ores from Mount Nimba thru rail to the Port of Buchanan for export.

Meanwhile, latest report from Buchanan says ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced a 14-day lockdown in its operational area there in the wake of additional positive Covid19 cases. The lockdown comes into force effective today, Tuesday, May 19, at 3:00pm.The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health are said to be coordinating situation within the Buchanan loop.

