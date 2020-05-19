Liberia: Grand Bassa Records 4 COVID-19 Cases

18 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Report from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County says the county's confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached four (4) with citizens calling for a complete quarantine of the Loop, occupied by employees of the concession firm, ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal is a mining company that operates in both Nimba and Grand Bassa counties, respectively.

Local correspondent says less than a month, the county has recorded four confirmed cases of the virus with the latest incident reported in less than three days, specifically from the Loop.Citizens are calling on their local authorities to immediately quarantine the residential quarter to prevent spread of the virus.

Grand Bassa County authorities continue to sensitize citizens about health protocols, including social distancing and regular hands washing, among others.

Grand Bassa Senator YoungbleeKangar Lawrence has reportedly consented to citizens' call to quarantine the Loop, but correspondent told OK FM early Monday, May 18, 2020 that most residents of Buchanan depend on relatives, friends and loved ones from there for support. The iron ore mining company, ArcelorMittal transports ores from Mount Nimba thru rail to the Port of Buchanan for export.

Meanwhile, latest report from Buchanan says ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has announced a 14-day lockdown in its operational area there in the wake of additional positive Covid19 cases. The lockdown comes into force effective today, Tuesday, May 19, at 3:00pm.The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health are said to be coordinating situation within the Buchanan loop.

Story by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.