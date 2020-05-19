Tanzania: Residents Urged to Protect Themselves Against Coronavirus

19 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

KONGWA District Commissioner (DC) Deogratius Ndejembi has urged residents to continue complying with preventive health measures to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The DC, speaking after receiving protective gear for Covid-19 from a nongovernmental organisation (GFF) said Kongwa residents should continue wearing facemasks whenever they went out of their compound to stop the Covid-19 spread.

"A lockdown is not an ideal solution to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The people should comply with preventive health measures, including wearing facemasks and washing of hands with running water and soap to stop the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Mr Ndejembi appealed to the residents to wear facemasks and keep social distancing.

"Leaders should direct members of the public to wear facemasks. Wearing facemasks is not an option. It is compulsory," he insisted.

Mr Ndejembi expressed gratitude to the NGO for the donation, saying it would enhance the Covid-19 fight.

"We are grateful to GFF for the protective gear donation. I appeal to other stakeholders to take a leaf from GFF," he said.

For her part, GFF Managing Director Aisha Msantu said the donation aimed at cooperating with the government in the fight against coronavirus. GFF donated buckets for handwashing, soap and sanitisers.

She said what had been donated would be distributed to public offices and institutions and Kongwa was the first district to receive the donation from GFF.

"GFF will continue donating protective gear to other districts in Dodoma to help people protect themselves against coronavirus," she said.

Kongwa District Executive Director Omary Mkulo said they would ensure the donation reached the intended groups of people in the fight against coronavirus.

Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

