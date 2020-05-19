South Africa: No, Mr Zuma, There Should Be No Immunity From Prosecution for Former Presidents and Dictators

19 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Jacob Zuma does not see the institutional monstrosity of allowing elected leaders to do as they wish without any form of accountability. This is misleading and extremely dangerous for a continent like Africa - a hotspot for imperial presidents and dictatorial demigod leaders.

The world is replete with cases of political leaders and government officials who have been accused of embezzlement, and illicitly amassing wealth through corrupt activities. Paul Hoffman, in a recent article in Daily Maverick, called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) to decisively deal with modern kleptocrats, who, like the Egyptian pharaohs, "live high on the hog". Hoffman points to methods such as State Capture used by these kleptocrats.

I agree with Hoffman that corruption "imperils the future of humankind in ways more insidious and continuous than the pandemic". However, for now, I would like to leave the discussion on the desirability of establishing the IACC for a follow-up opinion, and rather put my focus on the sordid "Zuma Theory of Dictators by Design" advocated by South Africa's infamous former president, Jacob Zuma.

According to Zuma, who is himself facing corruption charges, leaders must have blanket immunity from prosecution once they leave office....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.