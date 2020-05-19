South Africa: Daily Maverick 'Takes Aim At Politicians Batting for Nation's Most Vulnerable'

analysis

The purpose of the hard lockdown was to give government enough time to build additional health capacity ahead of the inevitable spike in infections. Yet, eight weeks later, the vast majority of South Africans remain locked out of the economy, increasingly desperate at home, unable to put food on the table.

In her article "Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all" Rebecca Davis attempts to draw a false equivalence between Trumpian views expressed by Republican politicians in the US during the Covid-19 crisis and recent comments made by Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Davis describes Madikizela's responses to what she terms "pandemic mitigation strategies" as "shrill and irrational" concluding that some "stir-nuttery is afoot".

All things considered, the obvious stir-nuttery afoot is a journalist using such language about the growing calls (from scientific experts, industry leaders and ordinary citizens) to end the hard lockdown which Madikizela quite aptly described as state-mandated "house arrest".

It is truly incredible that, amid all the irrational and arbitrary executive actions the lockdown has enabled, Davis chooses to take aim at politicians going to bat on behalf of South Africa's most vulnerable citizens who are defenceless against the...