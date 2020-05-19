South Africa: From the Ridiculous to the Sublime - Our Lockdown Adventure With the UIF

19 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Wanliss

If at first you don't succeed with UIF, try and try again - they seem to want to help, but are as overwhelmed by lockdown and the pandemic as we are.

Like many small businesses, we run on a shoestring, some months living off the credit cards and then topping up in the good months, with no cash reserves for difficult times.

In January we imagined that the Coronavirus would be a flash in the pan, and like its predecessors, it would probably never get as far as South Africa.

By mid-March we were living in a different world. Our major customer, our bread and butter, informed us that they would no longer be ordering and with the collapse of tourism they were closing all their shops.

Hurried interviews with our labour consultants led to us working short time and reassuring the staff that as soon as the crisis was over we would get back to a semblance of normal production.

Then came notice of the three-week lockdown. We were comforted by the news that assistance would come from the UIF and, as an interim measure, we paid out the accrued leave pay (from the credit card) and awaited instructions....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

