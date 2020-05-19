South Africa: Bafana Legend Voices Support of Safa President Jordaan

Former Bafana Bafana defender David Nyathi has voiced his support for South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan .

This comes after former CEO Dennis Mumble sent a schathing report of the organisation and Jordaan's leadership to the organisation's national executive council.

SAFA has since hit back, publicly backing Jordaan, and on Tuesday the organisation published a letter to the president penned by Nyathi, who is considered by many to be the best left back to have ever represented South Africa.

Nyathi is also a member of the SAFA technical committee.

Nyathi's full letter:

Dear Mr President,

I fully understand what's going on and do sympathise with you. However, these people are on a mission and it seems that they won't stop until they achieve their goal.

Unfortunately, their goals are destabilising - they will set our football backwards and we will hardly recover.

The need for power is one thing but the knowledge and experience to serve with it is a complete gift that few individuals possess.

Mr President, I love the direction our football is taking, I believe that we are a winning nation and, therefore, we should have achieved more.

The Nematandani (Kirsten) era was a great depression, a lot was lost rather than gained.

Now, as I repeat, the path looks clear, challenging, but smooth. Why? The reason is because there's a plan, a goal and a vision. People give their lives and support a leader who has all the above-mentioned attributes. And, that's the kind of people I want to share my energies with.

Mr President, real and true leaders are rare and we have lost a lot of those gems. Where we are is not a mistake, and what we have is enough to get us across, to our paradise. And only a few leaders remain - there are those who only want power. And, obsession with power is chemistry for a reign of terror. South Africa cannot afford to have power-hungry leaders - there is so much more to do.

Now, Mr President, you have managed to turn the tide and steered us away from disaster. Now, we are staring at opportunities, deserving, we should claim that it's our time to cement all the work that went into realising these moments, with victories.

Winning is belief, and your leadership has that belief.

And that's why I have openly made it known that I have complete confidence in your direction and guidance, but more importantly, in your leadership. We are the greatest nation in Africa, the best footballing country by far. We are a symbol of emancipation and leader of the African mission and Agenda. We have to be in the forefront, leading from the front, leading by example.

And I certainly believe you will take us there. Because I know you will.

I thank you Mr President.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24