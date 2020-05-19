Kenya: Police Repulse Suspected Shabaab Militants in Garissa

19 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Farhiya Hussein

Police officers on patrol have engaged suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Garissa County in a shootout, North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nick Ndalana has confirmed.

There was heavy gunfight after a vehicle belonging to the officers ran over a homemade bomb.

Mr Ndalana said the incident occurred on Monday along the Bura-East-Garissa Lappset road.

"We got information that the suspected militants were around and our police officers were on patrol. After they (militants) noticed the vehicle missed the IED they had planted, they started shooting at the police officers," Mr Ndalana said.

IED EXPLODES

He further added that the IED exploded behind the vehicle.

The officers were from Bura East Police Station.

Local authorities reported that the rear right tyre of the police Toyota Land Cruiser was punctured by an enemy bullet. The vehicle's body also had five bullet holes.

Mr Ndalana confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The incident came two days after suspected Al-Shabaab militants destroyed a Safaricom communications mast in Khorof Kharar in Wajir County.

County Police Boss Thomas Ngeywa said an attempt by the militants to attack a police camp failed.

on Sunday, Kenya Defence Forces launched an air strike targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts along the Kenya-Somalia border.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.