Tunisia: 'Amal' for Small Government of National Competence

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Amal political grouping pleaded, on Monday, for the establishment of a coherent roadmap with the help of national organisations, the presidency of the Republic and the parties represented in parliament for the formation of a small government with national competences.

Led by Selma Elloumi Rékik, former Minister of Tourism, the party called in a communiqué for the Third Republic based on the values of justice, solidarity and democracy, recalling, in this sense, the "successful experience of 2013.

The Amal party, which is not represented in parliament, also proposes the creation of a commission to make the necessary changes to the 2014 Constitution. The aim is to establish a new regime and organise elections under the Third Republic.

In the same vein, the party considered it "essential" to amend the current electoral law to ensure the stability of parliament, calling for the amendments, once drafted, to be sent back to the House of People's Representative for adoption. These amendments should subsequently be submitted to a popular referendum, the political grouping stressed.

