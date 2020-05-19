Tunisia: Six More Cases of Coronavirus, Number of Positive Cases Rise to 1,043

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six more cases of infection with Coronavirus have been reported on May 18, 2020, out of 1,061 screenings carried out, bringing the total number of cases of infection since the beginning of the epidemic to 1,043, the Ministry of Public Health announced Tuesday at dawn.

One more death related to COVID-19 has been recorded in the governorate of Mahdia, bringing to 46 the number of deaths since the emergence of the pandemic in the country, a press release of the Health Department reads.

According to the daily assessment of the Ministry of Health, the number of patients carrying the virus continues to decline (currently 178), while the number of patients cured has so far reached 819.

The total number of tests carried out since the beginning of the epidemic amounts to 41,620

Cases of contamination by the virus are detected in 24 governorates and are distributed as follows:

Tunis (233), Ariana (99), Ben Arous (97), Manouba (40), Nabeul (15), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (26), Beja (4), Le Kef (8), Jendouba (1), Siliana (4), Sousse (84), Monastir (41), Mahdia (18), Sfax (37), Kairouan (8), Kasserine (89), Sidi Bouzid (8), Gabes (23), Médenine (90), Tataouine (36), Gafsa (47), Tozeur (5) and Kébili (107).

The 46 deaths related to COVID-19 are distributed as follows:

Sfax (5), Sousse (7), Ariana (5), Kef (1), Mahdia (2), Tataouine (1), Bizerte (1), Tunis (8), Médenine (5), Manouba (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Nabeul (1), Ben Arous (4), Bizerte (1).

The Ministry thus urged citizens to fully respect the law and the measures adopted to this end, including the accommodation of patients carrying the coronavirus in hospitals and accommodation centres prepared for this purpose.

