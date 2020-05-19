Tunisia: Interior Minister Visits Tunis National Security District

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Méchichi visited, Monday evening, the national security district of Tunis where he shared the Iftar meal with officers and senior security officials.

The minister attended a parade of units of the General Directorate of Public Security before putting a wreath of flowers and reciting the Fatiha in memory of the martyrs of the security institution, a statement by the Interior Department reads.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, Méchichi praised the efforts made by security officers, all bodies combined, in these times of pandemic of the new coronavirus.