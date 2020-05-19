Tunisia: Interior Minister Visits Tunis National Security District

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Méchichi visited, Monday evening, the national security district of Tunis where he shared the Iftar meal with officers and senior security officials.

The minister attended a parade of units of the General Directorate of Public Security before putting a wreath of flowers and reciting the Fatiha in memory of the martyrs of the security institution, a statement by the Interior Department reads.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, Méchichi praised the efforts made by security officers, all bodies combined, in these times of pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.