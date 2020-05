Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied went Monday evening, to El Fahs (Zaghouan) to visit the family of Tarek Dziri, martyr of the revolution.

On this occasion, the head of state took note of the family's social conditions, reaffirming the state's determination to honour all those who sacrificed themselves for the homeland.

Tarek Dziri was shot and wounded in the wake of the events of the 2011 revolution and died on January 18 after a long struggle against illness.