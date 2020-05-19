Namibia: Nafau Launches Labour Case Against Safari

THE trade union representing Safari Hotel employees has instituted a case at the Office of the Labour Commissioner against the company for failure to negotiate an alternative to retrenchments.

Last Friday the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and some retrenched workers demonstrated at the Safari Hotel and Conference Centre in Windhoek against packages they received from the company.

The company retrenched 177 of its 219 employees due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 lockdown imposed near the end of March.

The remaining 42 staff members will have their salaries cut by 50%, the hotel said.

The union's deputy general secretary Absalom Willem told The Namibian on Saturday they held their first meeting with Safari management on 7 May to discuss retrenchments.

Willem said according to the state of emergency regulations, companies should not retrench workers during the lockdown, and the union has approached the hotel to reconsider it's decision.

The union also approached the Ministry of Finance to assist the company with paying employees to avoid retrenchments, but the ministry has not responded to their requests.

"We wanted to meet on Friday, but the company's management did not get back to us to finalise agreements such as severance pay, etc." he said.

The union asked for one month's full remuneration, severance payment of two weeks for each year of service, and N$10 000 to be paid to all retrenched employees to help pay off their debts and to transport their belongings to their homes or villages.

Alternatively, they wanted the company to pay an additional 30% of employees' remuneration.

Willem said they lodged a case at the labour commissioner's office on Thursday and are awaiting a response before taking the next step.

The company's board chairman, Philip Ellis, did not respond to questions emailed to him on Friday, but told The Namibian last week the employees' wage bill amounts to N$1,9 million per month.

He said should that expense be maintained for any period of time without any significant income, it is inevitable that the company will go insolvent.

"Between the three-star Safari Hotel and the four-star Safari Court Hotel there are 415 rooms. In addition, the hotel has the largest conference facility in Namibia," Ellis said.

He said the company has done everything to re-establish business and tried to access some of the relief packages announced by the government, without success.

Ellis said as soon as business recovers, as many employees as possible will be reinstated.