Namibia: Experts Weigh in On Economic Recovery Strategy

EDWARD MUMBUU JNR

ECONOMISTS who spoke to Nampa this month about a tailor-made Covid-19 economic recovery plan said such a plan must preserve livelihoods and be comprehensive.

Economic expert Mally Likukela said what is needed first is an economic rescue package to facilitate a soft landing.

He said a comprehensive assessment on the full extent of the damage to the economy must be conducted.

"If we rush straight to a recovery plan, we will be disappointed to find our estimations of the damage were way off target," he said.

He said the recovery plan should focus on the informal sector.

Financial expert Salomo Hei said the current statistics informing the government's decisions and policies cannot be trusted.

He said without credible data, most government interventions are bound to fail, hence the need for the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) to continuously do rigorous surveys and have data readily available.

"The country has perfect policies, but their implementation leaves much to be desired," Hei said.

He called for business rescue plans of commercial banks to be added to the Bank of Namibia's regulatory framework in the interim.

He said in times of economic collapse, banks should not be preoccupied with debt collection or the liquidation of businesses, but rather rehabilitate and catapult them into profit-making.

Another issue of concern for the two experts is the unpredictability of the duration of the pandemic and how it could further stretch the already meagre state fiscus.

Hei took issue with payment holidays some commercial banks have been giving to clients in good standing.

"Why would someone in good standing need a payment holiday? Those who really need payment relief or holidays are the ones who are in distress," he said.

The Namibian economy has been on a downward spiral since 2015.

Available statistics from the NSA and media reports have for long painted a bleak picture of Namibia's economy, while the government has always maintained the situation will pass. Currently, the NSA has it that around 360 000 Namibians within the employment bracket remain jobless while youth unemployment stands at nearly 40%, a situation president Hage Geingob has described as a "ticking time bomb".

Interestingly, the difficulties brought about by Covid-19 could be a blessing in disguise for Namibia.

"This is an opportunity for self-correction," Hei said.

He said the government, businesses and ordinary Namibians alike can draw lessons from the impact of Covid-19.

Namibia's over-dependence on neighbouring South Africa for basic goods and services also cannot continue undefinitely.

Namibia imports around 70% of its daily consumables from South Africa, but it is time for the country to become food self-sufficient, Hei said.

Namibia must also strengthen its contingent infrastructure to enable it to swiftly respond to disasters. Globally, more than 300 000 people have died, while there are more than 4,6 million confirmed Covid-19 cases around the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

For now, the government is rolling out a N$8,1 billion stimulus package to rescue businesses and households.

The national lockdown has brought many businesses to a complete standstill. The government has relaxed some of the lockdown regulations to allow some essential businesses, informal traders and street vendors to operate since 23 April.

It has also launched a comprehensive N$650 million national employment and salary protection scheme to avert job losses in conjunction with the Social Security Commission.

Business consultant Kavetaviza Matundu said there is a need for a social welfare master plan for Namibia.

This plan, she said, should incorporate more unemployment benefits without mismanaging public resources and should be aligned with sustainable activities.

She said the government should move away from lip service, and honestly implement the resolutions of the second national land conference and other existing policies to address the question of food security in a country primarily fed by others.

"Protecting the informal economy will start with prioritising Namibian-made goods and services and actively paving the way for micro and small businesses to access retailers and distributors," Matundu said.

Investing in the informal economy and eventually formalising it will have a positive impact on the local economy in the long run, she said.

On investment, she said: "Covid-19 has caused the value of stocks to fall and quite frankly, moving money out at substantial losses may be less traumatising than leaving it idle. Going forward, financial inclusion and financial education are needed."

The Namibia Informal Sector Organisation (Niso) wants to be consulted in charting the future of the Namibian economy beyond Covid-19.

Its secretary general, Veripi Kandenge, implored the government not to bypass them when planning the future.

"It cannot be about us without us. We represent more than 50% of employed Namibians," he said.

When asked about the government's master plan, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi said surviving the crisis is their chief priority currently.

"After survival, we need to start thinking long term. For now, I am not going to give you details, but we are definitely working on a plan," Shiimi said. - Nampa