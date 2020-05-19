South Africa: The COVID-19 Crisis Gives Us Space to Tackle the Ecological Crisis and Begin a Green Recovery

opinion

While the world is absorbed with the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing ecological crisis is intensifying. Confronting environmental threats through green recovery strategies can ease immediate health and economic concerns and prevent future threats.

We are all tired of hearing the word "crisis", particularly in the context of the current health and economic crises that are entirely dominating our daily discourses. The nature of a crisis is that it requires urgent action in order to solve a particularly threatening problem.

It may, then, be surprising to note that the father of conservation biology, Prof Michael Soulé, termed conservation a "crisis discipline", in a foundational paper as far back as 1985. This might lead the reader to think that the conservation crisis is more of a slow-burn than those more familiar crises that global society is currently consumed with, but it is no less life-threatening than Covid-19; arguably, the conservation crisis is even more urgent than it has ever been, and the pandemic could prove a catalytic moment by bringing some of the current societal flaws into sharp focus.

At the most basic level, the zoonotic nature of the coronavirus is calling into question humans' relationship with nature. However, the wet markets...