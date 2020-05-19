Liberia: 4kids Country Rep. Lobbies Donald Trump for More COVID-19 Support to Liberia

Florida — The Country Representative of 4Kids International, JMichael Kumeh in is lobbying on Capitol Hill and also appealing to the US President Donald J. Trump through several means of communications to put Liberia on the priority list in helping with more medical and aid to help Liberia fight the COVID-19.

According a dispatch, speaking from his resident in the United States, he said his appeal to the US President Donald J. Trump will be fruitful as President Trump does have the People of Liberia at heart during this time of crisis.

In the dispatch, Mr. Kumeh said although he is not in the position as official of the Government of Liberia, but his concern and care for the people of Liberia is above government position or affiliation with any political parties in Liberia.

Mr. Kumeh, who was in Liberia for 31 days, beginning March 7, 2020 to April 8, 2020, was unable to launch 4kids International on March 20, 2020, due to Liberia first recorded case of the coronavirus, he said very soon the people of Liberia will eradicate the coronavirus.

In conclusion, Mr. Kumeh express gratitude to the President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Weah, for his early decision in closing the borders and suspending international flights. He noted that President Weah's action has helped safe many lives and minimize the death rate in Liberia.

Mr. Kumeh also lauded the Health Team of Liberia and the Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee for working tirelessly in helping to keep the city clean, thus minimizing the spread of the virus.