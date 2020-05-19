Southern Africa: Regional Leaders to Meet Over Threat Posed By Insurgency in Mozambique

19 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South African officials believe Tuesday's summit is evidence that the Mozambique government is, at last, acknowledging the seriousness of the threat the insurgency poses not only to Mozambique, but to other countries in the region.

Regional leaders are to meet in Harare on Tuesday 19 May where they are expected to address the growing threat to the region of the Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

This would be the first time that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) formally discusses the jihadist insurgency which is growing by the day.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to host a summit of the troika of the SADC's organ on politics, defence and security, which is mandated to address security problems in the region.

Mnangagwa currently chairs the organ troika. The Zimbabwe foreign ministry announced on Monday that the other members of the troika, Zambian President Edgar Lungu; the outgoing troika chair, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi; and the incoming troika chair, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, would also attend the summit.

The ministry said the summit would consider "the urgent security situation in Mozambique following its formal request to the regional body".

Though the insurgency is not mentioned by name, a South African official believes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.