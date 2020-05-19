Southern Africa: Regional Leaders to Meet Over Threat Posed By Insurgency in Mozambique

analysis

South African officials believe Tuesday's summit is evidence that the Mozambique government is, at last, acknowledging the seriousness of the threat the insurgency poses not only to Mozambique, but to other countries in the region.

Regional leaders are to meet in Harare on Tuesday 19 May where they are expected to address the growing threat to the region of the Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

This would be the first time that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) formally discusses the jihadist insurgency which is growing by the day.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to host a summit of the troika of the SADC's organ on politics, defence and security, which is mandated to address security problems in the region.

Mnangagwa currently chairs the organ troika. The Zimbabwe foreign ministry announced on Monday that the other members of the troika, Zambian President Edgar Lungu; the outgoing troika chair, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi; and the incoming troika chair, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, would also attend the summit.

The ministry said the summit would consider "the urgent security situation in Mozambique following its formal request to the regional body".

Though the insurgency is not mentioned by name, a South African official believes...