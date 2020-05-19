Cameroon: Yaounde Central Hospital - All About the Departed Quadruplets

Authorities at the hospital say it was not the lack of incubators that caused the babies to die but the intensive medical attention they needed, could not be provided by the family.

It was during the early hours of Monday, May 11, at about 12:50 am, when the medical team on duty at the maternity ward of the Yaounde Central Hospital received Anne Christelle Ntsama, aged 21. She was coming from the Efoulan District Hospital, carrying a pregnancy which was at its 22st week. On hand to receive her were Nathalie Pikop and Linda Matchim, both midwives on duty. Anne Christelle complained of pelvic pain. After examining her, the midwives realised she was effectively pregnant and those pains where linked to uterine contraction, meaning she was in labour. Nathalie Pikop and her team also found out that from the date of Anne Christelle's last menstrual flow, the pregnancy was 22 weeks. However, the stomach was too big for a 22 weeks' pregnancy, the midwives explained. The midwives also noticed there were two-foetus heartbeat and concluded it was a twin pregnancy. After a virginal examination, it was realised that Anne Christelle cervix was fully dilated indicating that she was about putting to birth. When asked what she had brought for the delivery of her babies, Ann Christelle could not provide anything. The midwives took basic items from other women to assist the 22-year-old. In less than 20 minutes after her arrival, she put to bed the first baby. Shortly after, she put to bed the second quadruplets. But the midwife, Nathalie Pikop said her stomach was still very big. At this point, she called the gynaecologist on duty, a senior resident, Dr Yannick Messakop. He carried out the delivery of the third and fourth babies. All of this took place between 1:10 am to 1: 40 a.m. The Chief Midwife at the Labour room, Susan Abangmu and her team realised that the weight of the different babies was between 1 kg and below. The babies were kept at the neonatal unit of the hospital for proper care and oxygen provision. Given that the babies were not only premature but too tiny with two of them having respiratory problems, Dr Yannick Messakop and his team sorted out better paediatric care from the Chantal Biya Foundation, the Yaounde Teaching Hospital and the Yaounde Gynaecological and Paediatric hospital to no avail. Later, the aunt of Anne Christelle found four places at a private hospital where the babies could be kept under intensive care. However, the family could not provide the finance needed for the babies to be transferred to that hospital especially as they had to deposit a caution of FCFA 50,000 for each baby. When the grandfather of the quadruplets came to the hospital, he was informed of the situation and the need for the babies to be transferred to another hospital especially as the incubators at the maternity have not been designed to take care of babies below 1 kg. The grandfather to the quadruplets said there was no money and preferred the babies are kept at the Yaounde Central Hospital as he rushed to the Mokolo market to buy some dresses for them. At 7:30 am, the baby who was below 1kg died and the medical team informed the family. The same day at 1:30 pm the second baby died and the family was informed. At 3: 00 pm the third baby died and the fourth died at 5:00 pm. The family asked for her babies and they were handed to their grandfather.

