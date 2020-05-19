Lesotho: Embassies Call for Speedy Installation of New Govt

Foreign missions in Maseru yesterday urged the country's political parties to expedite the installation of a new government to enable it to get down to the task of addressing the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and other pressing developmental issues.

This follows the collapse of the Thomas Thabane-led four-party coalition on Monday. Parliament has been adjourned until 22 May 2020 when a new coalition whose main partners will be the All Basotho Convention and the Democratic Congress (DC) is expected to be announced.

In a joint statement yesterday, the European Union (EU), United States of America (USA) and the High Commissioners of South Africa and the United Kingdom said it was necessary to speed up the negotiations for the installation of the new government.

The ambassadors also called for the maintenance of safety and peace during the transition to a new regime.

"The ambassadors of the EU and the USA and the High Commissioners of South Africa and the UK take note of the termination of the four-party coalition government of Lesotho in a consensual decision of the National Assembly," the statement reads.

"It is important now that the negotiations for a new government proceed (sic) as swiftly as possible and that participants focus their deliberations on addressing the main challenges ahead, notably the threat of COVID-19 and the implementation of the reforms agreed in last year's National Dialogue.

"It is vital during the transition ahead that all those entrusted with government responsibility are especially attentive to maintaining the safety and security of citizens, supporting democratic processes, and preserving human rights and fundamental freedoms," the ambassadors said.