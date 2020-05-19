Liberia: Who Stole U.S.$700k - Ld$10million From Charles Sirleaf's Account? 'Persons of Interest' Under Probe

18 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Rodney Sieh

Monrovia — Barely 72 hours after the Government of Liberia dropped charges against he and several executives at the Central Bank of Liberia in connection with the missing LD16 billion scandal, Mr. Charles Sirleaf, son of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and former Deputy Governor of the CBL has reportedly accused some tellers at the GT-Bank Liberia Limited of stealing LD$10 million and US$700,000 from his personal account.

Mr. Ikenna Anekwe, Managing Director of GT Bank and Mr. Prince Saye, Executive Director did not return calls seeking comment Monday. But Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe confirmed that the government was aware about Mr. Sirleaf's complaint. "The government is aware that there is an ongoing investigation by the Liberia National Police into a complaint by Mr. Sirleaf about illegal withdrawals from his bank accounts of the amounts of USD 866Thousand and LRD 10million. Mr. Sirleaf, who is the complainant and other persons of interest are cooperating with the police investigators. That's all I can say for now."

Mr. Sirleaf, when contacted Monday said he could not comment on the matter because the issue is being investigated by the police but would speak on it after his lawyer has been briefed. His lawyer, Cllr, Johnnie Momo, when contacted Monday also said that he cannot speak on the issue until he speaks to his client.

The money was reportedly stolen when Mr. Sirleaf was wrapped up in his legal wrangle over the LD16 billion saga.

Until the charges were dropped last week, Mr. Sirleaf was one of the central figures in the missing LD16 billion saga. But Solicitor General Sayma Cyrennius Cephus, told a news conference last Friday that the charges were dropped after it was discovered that Mr. Sirleaf's only mistake in the process was an "egregious abuse of administrative discretion" because he failed to follow through with the instructions he had received earlier as it relates to the printing of the first L$5 billion. Cllr. Cephus also termed Mr. Sirleaf's error as a "gross malfeasance" adding, "But not criminal."

Said the Solicitor General: "So what they did, they departed from the original objective of replacing the legacy banknote or using Thomas De La Rue with the designs, specifications, texture, physical appearance they went to Crane Currency. When they went to Crane Currency, Crane Currency printed and delivered every other thing that they needed."

The Solicitor General stated that Mr. Sirleaf printed an entirely "new money", containing L$500 denomination, which he said wasn't the original objective and it was infused into the economy. "Instead or withdrawing or replacing the legacy banknotes, they added the new money into the economy, so there was the concomitant or parallel usage of both the mutilated banknotes, which is the legacy banknotes."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.