Lesotho Deports South African Citizens

Lesotho has deported 71 South African nationals employed by one of the contractors at the Polihali Dam site, Mokhotlong, because they do not have valid work permits.

The workers are employed by South African company, Rumdel Construction (Cape) Pty Ltd. The company is among those awarded tenders for the construction of advance infrastructure at Polihali Dam under the second phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP).

Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) public relations manager, Masilo Phakoe, said in statement yesterday the 71 were among 83 South Africans who recently returned to the country after the lifting of the lockdown on 5 May 2020.

Mr Phakoe said their 12 colleagues would not be deported as they had valid work permits.

He said in its negotiations with the Lesotho and South African governments "regarding acceptable measures that could be implemented to ensure safe re-entry of LHWP workers into the country," the LHDA was told that the 71 workers without permits would be deported from Lesotho.

"The LHDA has been informed that the government of Lesotho made the decision to repatriate back to South Africa those 71 employees who do not have work permits. This process has commenced," Mr Phakoe said.

He said the 12 South African workers with valid work permits were allowed to self-quarantine at their employer's campsite in Polihali before resuming work. However, the company said it would be impractical to resume work with such a small number of workers.

However, the South African High Commissioner, Moloto Sello, yesterday said the "deported" workers were still in Lesotho and they had been quarantined at a place provided by their employer. He refused to name the place. He said he met with Lesotho government officials and it was agreed that their employer would use the two weeks of the workers' quarantine to process their work permits.

"We hope their employer will use the quarantine period to process their work permits because I learned that some of the workers applied for permits as far as October 2019.

"We hope the applications will be approved so that the workers will proceed to their work site after their quarantine period," Mr Sello said in an interview with this publication.

The Polihali Dam is being constructed in terms of the second phase of the LHWP. The LHWP is a multi-phase, bi-national initiative established by a 1986 Treaty between Maseru and Pretoria. It involves the construction of dams and water-transfer tunnels in the two neighbouring nations and the generation of hydro-electric power in Lesotho.

South Africa seeks to augment its water-supply for both domestic and industrial use through the project while Lesotho expects to benefit from infrastructure such as roads as well as royalties and electricity from the initiative.

Phase I of the LHWP, consisting of the Katse and Mohale dams, the 'Muela hydropower station and associated tunnels was completed in 2003 and inaugurated in 2004. Phase II of the LHWP is currently in progress. It consists of two separate but related components: water transfer and hydropower generation.

The bilateral project which is estimated to cost at least M23 billion, is expected to provide about 3000 jobs at the peak of its operations.

Spread the love

0 comment

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappEmail

Lesotho Times

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

previous post

South Africa worried by liquor smuggling from Lesotho

next post

Don't be swayed by popular opinion, Mosito implores judges

Related News

DC speaks on coalition with ABC

May 14, 2020

ABC infighting to blame for collapse of govt:...

May 14, 2020

Machesetsa attacks 'Maesaiah and her "corrupt cabal"

May 14, 2020

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho South Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Don't be swayed by popular opinion, Mosito implores...

May 14, 2020

South Africa worried by liquor smuggling from Lesotho

May 14, 2020

First Lady to blame for Thabane's ouster: analysts

May 14, 2020

Embassies call for speedy installation of new govt

May 14, 2020

School on collision course with parents over April...

May 14, 2020

Maseribane attacks "lying" coalition partners

May 12, 2020

SADC should not shield Thabane from prosecution: analysts

May 12, 2020

Leave a Comment Cancel Reply

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Current ye@r *

Leave this field empty