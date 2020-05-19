Cameroon - United States Relations - Bilateral, Health Ties Revisited

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella held an audience with United States Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin on May 15, 2020.

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and the United States of America came under review in an audience External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella granted to the US Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin on May 15, 2020. Besides holding talks on the state of bilateral relations between both countries, the two personalities discussed on the voluntary return of citizens trapped in either countries as a result of the pandemic and existing health cooperation. Speaking to the press after the audience, the US diplomat said he thanked the Minister of External Relations for the collaboration in helping US citizens return to their country. "First of all, I wanted to come here and thank the Minister of External Relations for all of his cooperation that he has shown in helping us to evacuate so many American citizens and the legal permanent residence from Cameroon. We are also committed to helping Cameroonians who want to come back to Cameroon from the United States," he stated, adding that many people feel comfortable when home and closer to their families during this difficult moments, reason for the transfer of people from Cameroon to the United States and from the United States to Cameroon. Peter Henry Barlerin further stated he discussed health cooperation with Minister Mbella Mbella. "We talked about a wide range of issues of bilateral issues primarily in the sphere of health. We have a strong commitment of working with the government of Cameroon in combating HIV/AIDS and malaria. We have used the training that we have done with Cameroonian epidemiologists and other doctors, the building of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to respond more effectively and quickly to the fight against COVID-19 with the other partners of Cameroon," he started. Minister Mbella Mbella equally received in audience the Head of Chancery, Counsellor (Political) at the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Yaounde, Frederick Udobia. Discussions centered on bilateral relations with focus on security.