Cameroon: Decentralisation Board - New Permanent Secretary Equipped For Work

Otsili Medzogo Evelyne Koa had a technical handing over ceremony with the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the National Decentralisation Board, Luc Messi Atangana on May 13, 2020.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on May 12, 2020 appointed Otsili Medzogo Evelyne Koa as the new Permanent Secretary of the National Decentralisation Board to replace Luc Messi Atangana who is now serving as the pioneer City Mayor of Yaounde. 0n the morrow of her appointment, Otsili Medzogo Evelyne technically took over from her predecessor who in the Head office of the Board in Yaounde handed to her the documents, key of the office and briefed her on the board members. Speaking during the occasion, Messi Atangana said he had handed to her the working materials to enable Madam Koa succeed in her task. The new Permanent Secretary of the Decentralisation Board in response, expressed delight and thanked the Prime Minister for the trust bestowed on her. She further said she was lucky to have been the collaborator of the Prime Minister who is chairperson of the Board. As for work that awaits her, Madam Koa said it was daunting, stating that she would work with commitment and enthusiasm in order to contribute to the success of the decentralisation process in Cameroon. She enters office with some words of congratulations and advice from the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obama. This because before Madam Koa was handed over work, her predecessor, Luc Messi Atangana led her to a courtesy presentation visit to the Minister. The Minister took note of the appointment and advised her to work in close collaboration with the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Messi Atangana.