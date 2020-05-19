Cameroon: Obituary - Franklin Ndifor Passes On

Cameroon Tribune
Franklin Ndifor
18 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 2018 presidential candidate died at his residence in Bonaberi on Saturday May 16, at the age of 39.

Franklin Ndifor is no more. He died in the morning of Saturday May 16, 2020 at his residence in Bonaberi in the Douala IV Sub Division. The man of God, who is also the founder and general overseer of Kingship International Ministries, is said to have been sick for some weeks before his death. Report say in the early hours of Saturday morning, after discovering that his situation was not getting better, Franklin Ndifor called the Regional Delegate of Public Health to refer him to a medical doctor. The regional delegate is said to have sent a doctor to the residence of Franklin Ndifor, upon arrival the doctor found the man of God in a comma after which he died. When his death was announced, family members and Christians of his church did not welcome the news. As such, they engaged in serious prayers with hopes that he might resurrect. They blocked access into the compound and those who could not make it inside camped outside and prayed earnestly. Some of his followers at the scene said, he was on a retreat with God and will return, they pleaded that the corpse be allowed for 48 hours after which if he doesn't resurrect then he can be buried. By then the forces of law and order were stationed at the resident so as to ensure that order reigned. It took tear gas to disperse the crowd. The administration and other health authorities stormed the scene and ordered that he should be buried immediately as it was suspected that he might have died of covid 19. The corpse was forcefully taken and was finally buried around 7:30 pm at the cemetery in Bonaberi. The popular man of God was also a humanitarian, as he was lastly seen in public on the 18 of April distributing anti Covid-19 materials to some localities in Douala. He died at the age of 39, leaving behind thousands of Christian followers to mourn him.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.