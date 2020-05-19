Lesotho: Factory Workers Receive Salary Subsidies

Factory workers on Tuesday began receiving the M800 salary subsidy from the government to cushion them from the loss of their salaries during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The workers were forced to stay at home when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown from 30 March to 5 May 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus.

During that period factories and other businesses which were deemed no-essential were forced to close. As a result, the textile companies were unable to pay their workers as they did not generate any revenue during the lockdown.

Prime Minster Thomas Thabane subsequently last month announced that the government would pay each of the 45 000 factory workers M800 per month from April to June 2020.

The money is meant to help workers pay for some of their basic needs.

The secretary general of the United Textile Employees (UNITE) union, Solong Senohe, yesterday told this publication that the workers had started receiving the payments.

"I can confirm that some workers started receiving the money from the government yesterday (Tuesday)," Mr Senohe said.

The payments came just in time to prevent planned protests which could have turned violent in Maputsoe on Monday.

National Clothing, Textile and Allied Workers' Union (NACTWU) official, Tšepang Makakole, said the unions had to plead with the restive workers to give the government time to fulfil its promise of paying them.

Meanwhile, the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC), which has been tasked with processing the payments, said it expected to have paid all the workers by yesterday.

"By close of business on Monday, the corporation processed payments for 20 000 workers with the remainder being finalised in the next two days," the LNDC said in a statement this week.

Spread the love

0 comment

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappEmail

Lesotho Times

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

previous post

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Coronavirus Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Taxi operators threaten strike

next post

School on collision course with parents over April fees

Related News

Taxi operators threaten strike

May 14, 2020

Meat traders ask DCEO to probe LDF meat...

May 14, 2020

Govt seeks M659 million for Covid-19 response

May 12, 2020

Banks offer clients debt relief amid Coronavirus outbreak

April 25, 2020

LNDC gives tenants rental holiday

April 25, 2020

Mining sector reeling from COVID-19 impact

April 20, 2020

Govt to assist businesses, factory workers affected by...

April 20, 2020

New shearing sheds nearing completion

April 20, 2020

Standard Lesotho Bank appoints new CEO

April 9, 2020

Lockdown delays mohair shearing season

April 9, 2020

Leave a Comment Cancel Reply

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Current ye@r *

Leave this field empty