Tanzania's Parliament to Be Dissolved On June 19

18 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — Tanzania's Parliament is set to be dissolved on June 19 when the house will end its businesses with a possible address by President John Magufuli, Speaker of Parliament has announced today.

Speaking at a news conference in Dodoma today May 18, Mr Job Ndugai said this year's budget will be tabled on June 11, on the same day with the other East African countries.

Earlier on it was anticipated that Tanzania's national budget for 2020-2021 would be tabled on May 20 but given the EAC protocol all member states have to table their budget on the same day.

"There are several things going on , for example Burundi have an election to deal with, Uganda's Parliament is set to resume work on June 4, Kenya's Parliament too will not resume until June," he said.

According to the speaker the date was set after the finance ministers of the member states met and agreed on June 11 as the most suitable date for all the five countries.

Burundi will not read their budget because of the current campaigns for the upcoming elections.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.