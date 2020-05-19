Tanzania's Parliament to Be Dissolved On June 19

Dodoma — Tanzania's Parliament is set to be dissolved on June 19 when the house will end its businesses with a possible address by President John Magufuli, Speaker of Parliament has announced today.

Speaking at a news conference in Dodoma today May 18, Mr Job Ndugai said this year's budget will be tabled on June 11, on the same day with the other East African countries.

Earlier on it was anticipated that Tanzania's national budget for 2020-2021 would be tabled on May 20 but given the EAC protocol all member states have to table their budget on the same day.

"There are several things going on , for example Burundi have an election to deal with, Uganda's Parliament is set to resume work on June 4, Kenya's Parliament too will not resume until June," he said.

According to the speaker the date was set after the finance ministers of the member states met and agreed on June 11 as the most suitable date for all the five countries.

Burundi will not read their budget because of the current campaigns for the upcoming elections.