Somalia: Hirshabelle Leader Presides Over Cabinet Meeting On Flood Crisis

18 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

HirShabelle state president Mohamed Abdi Waare has presided over a key regional cabinet meeting held in Beledweyne city.

The meeting focused on the current humanitarian situation in the Hiran region and ongoing efforts to mitigate the flood crisis in Beledweyne resulted from the heavy Gu' rainfall.

HirShabelle state leader urged his cabinet to work tirelessly and step up the mission to prevent the River Shabelle from flooding again to the town and nearby environs.

The city has seen recurrent floods that uprooted hundreds of Somali families who became often IDPs in the region with no adequate humanitarian assistance from aid agencies.

