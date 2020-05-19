Ghana: Tamale COVID-19 Centre Appeals for PPE

Tamale — Dr Abass Abdul-Karim, Head of Laboratory at the COVID-19 Centre in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region, has appealed to individuals, organisations and government to support the facility with more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to facilitate operations.

He said the centre had run out of PPE, which was hampering work, and affecting morale of staff, who were prepared to give out their best.

Dr Abass Abdul-Karim made the call at an engagement with the media, organised by the Northern Health Directorate, in Tamale, last Saturday.

He said that the facility, which started operating two weeks ago, had received more than 3,000 samples and ran tests on 2,000 samples with 600 being processed, and about 400 samples on standby.

Dr Abdul-Karim applauded the workers at the center for their dedication to work, but stressed that the lack of PPE and other logistics were likely to slow down work.

He asked government to as a matter of urgency supply the center with adequate PPE to ensure smooth operation at the center.

Dr Abdul-Karim said COVID-19 pandemic was real and cautioned the general public to observe the health protocols in order to help halt the spread of the pandemic.

Dr John B. Eleeza, Northern Regional Director Ghana Health, commended workers of the center for their commitment to work towards the fight against the spread of pandemic.

He assured that PPE would be supplied to the centre in no time as he had made a request to headquarters.

Dr Eleeza mentioned that the region had recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, which included a health worker in the region.